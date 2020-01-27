Listen Live

WATCH: Family Loses Family Feud Canada After Funny Answer

They lost the game...but really just won at life.

Family Feud Canada was touring the country looking for families with big personalities to be on the show, which debuted a few months ago.

One family in particular, didn’t win the show…but won our hearts with the dad’s hilarious answer to “Name something you might Google repeatedly”. Atish Ram was first to buzz in with this gold nugget of an answer:

Porn wasn’t an answer on the board, but it was so worth it just watching Atish’s family wish they could disappear.

If you’re wondering, the actual answers were: weather, directions, symptoms from feeling sick, news/sports scores, definitions/spelling, song lyrics, myself, and recipes.

