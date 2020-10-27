WATCH: Elephants at the Oregon Zoo Crushing Pumpkins

There’s really no point to this video other than the ‘awe factor’.

Elephants at the Oregon zoo got a seasonal treat over the weekend. Local farmers gifted the zoo an 800-pound pumpkin (a tradition that began in 1999). Naturally they gave it to their family of Asian elephants.

The press release for the event did mention the zoo’s environmental enrichment program which uses leftover Halloween Pumpkins as a way to stimulate the animals mentally and physically.

To some, this may just be a video of animals crushing things. To others, this is an adorable must-see video of animals delicately breaking into their snacks.