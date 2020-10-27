Listen Live

WATCH: Elephants at the Oregon Zoo Crushing Pumpkins

Just a feel good video for your viewing pleasure

By Funny, Morning Show

There’s really no point to this video other than the ‘awe factor’.

Elephants at the Oregon zoo got a seasonal treat over the weekend. Local farmers gifted the zoo an 800-pound pumpkin (a tradition that began in 1999). Naturally they gave it to their family of Asian elephants.

The press release for the event did mention the zoo’s environmental enrichment program which uses leftover Halloween Pumpkins as a way to stimulate the animals mentally and physically.

To some, this may just be a video of animals crushing things. To others, this is an adorable must-see video of animals delicately breaking into their snacks.

Related posts

The Diabolical Ironclad Beetle Can’t be Crushed by a Car

Realistic Halloween Decorations Spark Multiple 911 Calls

WATCH: Ben Stiller’s ‘Back to the Future’ Audition

WATCH: Jeff Daniels has the “Trumpty Dumpty Blues” in his New Song

Buy a Rock 95 mask and help give a kid a Christmas!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Sends Tequila To 101-Year-Old Superfan

AC/DC Launch ‘Power Up’ Name Generator

WATCH: Daughter Signs Lyrics to Deaf Dad at Three Days Grace Concert

Listen: Finger Eleven Celebrates “Paralyzer” Hitting 100 Million Streams on Spotify by Releasing Acoustic Version