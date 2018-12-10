WATCH: Deadpool & Fred Savage Argue Over Nickelback In ‘Once Upon A Deadpool’

A new teaser promoting Once Upon a Deadpool came out today, and it features Ryan Reynolds’ sassy superhero defending Nickelback against actor-filmmaker Fred Savage.

The trailer opens with Deadpool reading the toned-down PG-13 version of Deadpool 2 as a bedtime story to Savage before they accidentally get into a heated argument about the musical abilities of the Canadian rock band everybody loves to hate. Deadpool ends up rattling off a series of facts about the sales and award credentials for the multi-platinum group, and to make it up, Savage starts singing Nickelback’s “How You Remind Me” as the pair hold hands.

Watch the promo for Once Upon a Deadpool below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Once Upon a Deadpool is set for release on Wednesday, December 12th, and one dollar from every ticket sold in the United States until December 24th will be donated to F*ck Cancer, temporarily renamed “Fudge Cancer” for the PG-13 flick.