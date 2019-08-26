Listen Live

Watch: Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet preforms ‘My Hero’ with Foo Fighters at Leeds Festival

THE FATHER AND DAUGHTER TAKE TURNS SINGING LINES FROM THE HIT 1997 TRACK

By Entertainment

Over the weekend, the Foo Fighters headlined Leads festival in the U.K. where frontman Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet joined the band to perform “My Hero.”

“This has been a special trip for me because on this trip we have a new Foo Fighter in the band with us,” Grohl told the audience. “Let me tell you something – she is the best fucking singer I know.” In the clip, the father and daughter take turns singing lines from the hit 1997 track before singing together on the chorus.

Watch Violet Grohl perform with the Foo Fighters below.

Related posts

Billy Talent says Lisa Macleod photo ‘misrepresents’ their meeting about the cuts to the Ontario Music Fund

Watch: A new trailer for ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ features a montage from the eight previous films in the saga

WATCH: The Breaking Bad Movie Trailer is Here

Dave Grohl responds to rumours that he’s featured on the upcoming Queens of the Stone Age record

A first look at Johnny Flynn’s transformation in to David Bowie for new biopic Stardust has been revealed

Watch: Five-year-old Foo Fighters fan gets invited on stage by Dave Grohl and has the time of his life

Neil Young and Crazy Horse announce new track ‘Rainbow of Colors’ to be released this month

Jack White goes to baseball game, leaves to play Raconteur concert, returns for 14th-inning stretch

Kevin Smith is creating ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’, a new anime He-Man series for Netflix