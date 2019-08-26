Watch: Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet preforms ‘My Hero’ with Foo Fighters at Leeds Festival

Over the weekend, the Foo Fighters headlined Leads festival in the U.K. where frontman Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet joined the band to perform “My Hero.”

“This has been a special trip for me because on this trip we have a new Foo Fighter in the band with us,” Grohl told the audience. “Let me tell you something – she is the best fucking singer I know.” In the clip, the father and daughter take turns singing lines from the hit 1997 track before singing together on the chorus.

Watch Violet Grohl perform with the Foo Fighters below.