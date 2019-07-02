Watch: Dave Grohl Sings ‘My Hero’ To Honour Medic Who Took Care Of His Broken Leg In Sweden

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl famously broke his leg in Gothenburg, Sweden on June 12th, 2015, and now, over the weekend, Grohl saw the medic watching the show from the crowd and dedicated “My Hero” to him.

On that fateful day in 2015, Grohl slipped and smashed his leg, returning to the stage a few minutes later to finish the show despite the injury. The performance saw Grohl singing along with his foot wrapped and elevated as the medic looked on.

During the Foo Fighters’ headlining set at Lollapalooza Stockholm this weekend, Grohl dedicated their performance of “My Hero” to the medic, yelling, “There he is! Sing it to him!” Toward the end of the track, they even invited the medic to the stage where he shared a loving embrace with Grohl.

Watch footage of the moment below.