Listen Live

Watch: Dave Grohl Sings ‘My Hero’ To Honour Medic Who Took Care Of His Broken Leg In Sweden

"There He Is! Sing It To Him!"

By Entertainment

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl famously broke his leg in Gothenburg, Sweden on June 12th, 2015, and now, over the weekend, Grohl saw the medic watching the show from the crowd and dedicated “My Hero” to him.

On that fateful day in 2015, Grohl slipped and smashed his leg, returning to the stage a few minutes later to finish the show despite the injury. The performance saw Grohl singing along with his foot wrapped and elevated as the medic looked on.

During the Foo Fighters’ headlining set at Lollapalooza Stockholm this weekend, Grohl dedicated their performance of “My Hero” to the medic, yelling, “There he is! Sing it to him!” Toward the end of the track, they even invited the medic to the stage where he shared a loving embrace with Grohl.

Watch footage of the moment below.

 

Related posts

Watch: Led Zeppelin Front Man Robert Plant Performs ‘Immigrant Song’ For The First Time In 24 Years

A Baskin-Robbins In Toronto Is Being Turned In To The ‘Stranger Things’ Ice Cream Shop ‘Scoops Ahoy’

‘The Office’ Is Officially Leaving Netflix in 2021

Special limited edition vinyl of The Raconteurs ‘Help Us Stranger’ includes a Beatles tribute

Watch: Kawhi Leonard’s historic buzzer beater recreated in Lego

Josh Homme is making an album with Dave Grohl and ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons for Halloween

Watch: Raptors Coach Nick Nurse Plays Guitar With Arkells At Budweiser Stage Show

WATCH: New ‘Lion King’ Teaser Featuring a Disney Classic

Listen: City and Colour Unveils New Track ‘Strangers’