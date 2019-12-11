Watch: Dave Grohl shotguns a beer with fan in a Santa costume during Foo Fighters costume

Foo Fighters were performing a headlining set at the Intersect Las Vegas music festival, when frontman Dave Grohl invited a fan on stage to shotgun a beer with him.

The fan, decked out in a Santa hat and matching shirt, was picked out of the crowd to chug a beer with Grohl. “Let’s hear it for Santa Claus! I love you Santa,” Grohl explains. “Good thing that was a light beer.” The veteran rocker then gave the fan a hug and wiped his face with the Santa hat.

Watch some fan-shot footage below.