Watch: Dave Grohl shotguns a beer with fan in a Santa costume during Foo Fighters costume
THE FAN WAS DECKED OUT IN A SANTA HAT AND MATCHING SHIRT
Foo Fighters were performing a headlining set at the Intersect Las Vegas music festival, when frontman Dave Grohl invited a fan on stage to shotgun a beer with him.
The fan, decked out in a Santa hat and matching shirt, was picked out of the crowd to chug a beer with Grohl. “Let’s hear it for Santa Claus! I love you Santa,” Grohl explains. “Good thing that was a light beer.” The veteran rocker then gave the fan a hug and wiped his face with the Santa hat.
Watch some fan-shot footage below.