Watch: Dave Grohl Shares Awesome Rockstar Dinner Night Out Story

Dave Grohl has officially released his new book, The Storyteller, on October 4th and now will be doing a book tour to a few cities in the states. Presumably sitting at the front of a small crowd of people and reading a chapter or two from his book which seems to be filled with really badass behind the scenes rockstar stuff, just like he does in this clip.

Dave Grohl, Paul McCartney and AC/DC walk into a bar…Not the setup for a joke, just one of the incredible stories contained within Dave Grohl’s memoir The Storyteller