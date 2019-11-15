Listen Live

Watch: Dave Grohl says the new Foo Fighters album is going to be ‘f*cking weird’

HE WAS ASKED HOW THE ALBUM WOULD BE DIFFERENT THAN 'CONCRETE AND GOLD'

By Entertainment

Dave Grohl has revealed that the new Foo Fighters album is going to be “fucking weird.”

In a new interview with Eric Blair, Grohl wouldn’t reveal much information about their forthcoming 10th studio album, but he did offer up three words that give a perfect hint at the album. When asked how the record will be different from 2017’s Concrete and Gold, Grohl explains, “You’ll hear. It’s fucking weird.”

Other than that, the frontman kept tight lipped. “I don’t want to give away too much, but… we’re, like, right in the middle of it right now.”

Check out the interview in full below.

