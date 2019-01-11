Listen Live

WATCH: Dave Grohl Falls Offstage and DOESN’T Break Leg

fans had a scary flashback to 2015

By Celebrity Gossip, Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Morning Show

The Foo Fighters definitely keep that throne made of guitars handy in case Dave Grohl breaks anything.

The band was performing their first show of 2019 at The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas over the weekend. Everything seemed to be going off without a hitch…seemed to.

During a guitar solo, Grohl walked over to the bar by the front of the crowd near the stage, and asked for a beer, which he chugged….and then immediately fell off the stage.

Don’t worry, he didn’t break anything this time.

Keep on rockin’ Dave.

