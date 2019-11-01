Watch: Dave Grohl and his daughter perform on ‘Ryan’s Mystery Playdate’

Dave Grohl and his daughter, Ophelia, will appear for a jam session on the upcoming episode of Nick Jr. show Ryan’s Mystery Playdate.

The Foo Fighters frontman is seen playing drums and singing an adorable version of “If You’re Happy and You Know It,” while his daughter and Ryan dance and play around. The episode of Ryans Mystery Playdate aired today at 11:30 a.m. on Nickelodeon so hopefully, the full episode will be available soon!

Check out a clip from the episode below.