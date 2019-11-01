Listen Live

Watch: Dave Grohl and his daughter perform on ‘Ryan’s Mystery Playdate’

"I'M ALWAYS READY TO ROCK!"

By Entertainment

Dave Grohl and his daughter, Ophelia, will appear for a jam session on the upcoming episode of Nick Jr. show Ryan’s Mystery Playdate.

The Foo Fighters frontman is seen playing drums and singing an adorable version of “If You’re Happy and You Know It,” while his daughter and Ryan dance and play around. The episode of Ryans Mystery Playdate aired today at 11:30 a.m. on Nickelodeon so hopefully, the full episode will be available soon!

Check out a clip from the episode below.

 

Related posts

Rage Against The Machine confirm reunion for 2020 Coachella

WATCH: Kevin Hart Trolls The Rock for Halloween

Taika Waititi explains that ‘Thor: Love & Thunder’ will be ‘bigger and louder’ than ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

Listen: Coldplay drops new track ‘Orphans’, ‘Arabesque’, officially announce new double album ‘Everyday Life’

Stream: Neil Young and Crazy Horse release new album ‘Colorado’

A new ‘Hocus Pocus’ movie is reportedly in the works for Disney+

Listen: Mumford & Sons Reveal New Track ‘Blind Leading The Blind’

WATCH: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Kawahi Leonard Team Up in New Promo for ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’

Here’s a look at what’s coming to Netflix in November