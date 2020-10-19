WATCH: Daughter Signs Lyrics to Deaf Dad at Three Days Grace Concert
#RightInTheFeels
A father/daughter duo have gone viral after someone caught sight of Kari Carberry signing the lyrics to Three Days Grace’s song “Just like You” to her deaf father, Darrin Carberry at a concert in Edmonton.
The video caught the attention of Three Days Grace who shared it to Twitter.
This is amazing! 🤘https://t.co/X4EgWb5kFa
— Three Days Grace (@threedaysgrace) December 15, 2018
Kari posted an update on her TikTok saying the bands drummer, Neil Sanderson reached out to her and her father Darrin offering a free hearing upgrade for her dad.
