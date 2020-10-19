Listen Live

WATCH: Daughter Signs Lyrics to Deaf Dad at Three Days Grace Concert

A father/daughter duo have gone viral after someone caught sight of Kari Carberry signing the lyrics to Three Days Grace’s song “Just like You” to her deaf father, Darrin Carberry at a concert in Edmonton.

The video caught the attention of Three Days Grace who shared it to Twitter.

 

Kari posted an update on her TikTok saying the bands drummer, Neil Sanderson reached out to her and her father Darrin offering a free hearing upgrade for her dad.

 

@carberrykarri🥰🥰 *All of these videos and pictures belong to me* ##Foryou ##fyp ##Feelgood ##Heartwarming ##ThreeDaysGrace

♬ Just Like You – Three Days Grace

 

