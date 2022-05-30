WATCH: Crazy Carnival Cruise Ship Catches Fire

A fire on board of the Carnival Freedom cruise ship greeted passengers in Turks and Caicos last week.

The ship was docked when the fire broke out. There were no injuries or significant damage according to a statement released by Carnival.

A few passengers managed to catch the fire on video and it’s terrifying.

Carnival cruise on fire videos #carnivalfreedom pic.twitter.com/7rFYJ3NESb — That Panda Guy (@SantaPanda39) May 26, 2022

Another cruise ship was sent from Miami to Grand Turk to transport the guests from Carnival Freedom back to their original destination, Port Canaveral.