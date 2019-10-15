Watch: Coldplay’s Chris Martin joins Beck for a performance of ‘Loser’
BECK WAS PERFORMING AT THE HAMMER MUSEUM'S ANNUAL GALA IN THE GARDEN
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin recently joined Beck on stage for a fun-loving performance of his hit track “Loser.”
Martin was in the crowd, supporting Beck at the Hammer Museum’s annual Gala in the Garden on Saturday in Los Angeles, when he performed as a surprise guest. Beck encouraged the crowd of celebrities and guests to sing along to the tune, inviting Martin on stage to sing during the song’s chorus.
Watch Martin and Beck perform “Loser” below.
For final song of night, @beck and a seated Chris Martin (with five also sitting musicians) collab on Beck’s 1994 “Loser,” and lyric I really heard was “forces of evil in a bozo nightmare.” #HammerGala pic.twitter.com/GsjeGNuJUb
— Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) October 14, 2019
Part 2/Standing ovation for @beck and Chris Martin after “Loser” performance https://t.co/xtzt2oq4tM pic.twitter.com/6RDkAlAZKn
— Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) October 14, 2019