Watch: Coldplay’s Chris Martin joins Beck for a performance of ‘Loser’

BECK WAS PERFORMING AT THE HAMMER MUSEUM'S ANNUAL GALA IN THE GARDEN

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin recently joined Beck on stage for a fun-loving performance of his hit track “Loser.”

Martin was in the crowd, supporting Beck at the Hammer Museum’s annual Gala in the Garden on Saturday in Los Angeles, when he performed as a surprise guest. Beck encouraged the crowd of celebrities and guests to sing along to the tune, inviting Martin on stage to sing during the song’s chorus.

Watch Martin and Beck perform “Loser” below.

 

 

 

