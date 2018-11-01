Listen Live

WATCH: Carlton the Bear Scares Leafs Players

Auston Matthews reaction made this video

Nobody suspects the mascot.

Carlton the Bear managed to be adorable and scary all at the same time in a video posted to The Toronto Maple Leafs’ Twitter page yesterday.

Some of these reactions are truly priceless…Auston Matthews’ is at the very end and it’s worth the watch.

