WATCH: Carlton the Bear Scares Leafs Players
Auston Matthews reaction made this video
Nobody suspects the mascot.
Carlton the Bear managed to be adorable and scary all at the same time in a video posted to The Toronto Maple Leafs’ Twitter page yesterday.
Some of these reactions are truly priceless…Auston Matthews’ is at the very end and it’s worth the watch.
Bearanormal Activity.@CarltonTheBear served up some scares to get the Leafs in the #Halloween spirit.
Have a safe and happy Halloween! #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/Z7FF5cHrSk
— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 31, 2018