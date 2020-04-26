Watch* Brad Pitt Delivers on SNL

Saturday Night Live returned last night for it’s second episode while we are all in isolation. The cast remains at home for most of the skits but they do seem to capture what we are all experiencing on a daily basis. Tom Hanks hosted two weeks ago with no host announced for last night. Miley Cyrus ended up hosting in a very last minute announcement. Who stole the show? Bradley Pitt. He opened the show portraying Dr. Fauci and delivered an incredible speech that was both funny yet had an emotional thank you attached at the end.

Have a look.