Watch* Borat 2 Official Trailer Drops

Now that we have an official release date for the sequel to Borat, which is this month, we have a full trailer.

I remember when studios would drop movie trailers a year before they would come out. Pretty sure the trailer for Avatar came out more than a year before the movie was released. Now we get a trailer for something on Netflix and it’s out within a month, and looks the same for Amazon Prime. We get the first trailer for Borat 2 (I know that’s not the official name but it’s easier to type and say) today, October 1st which is three weeks and a day before it arrives October 23rd.