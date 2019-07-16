Listen Live

Watch: Bob Dylan and Neil Young collaborate on stage for the first time in 25 years

They preformed the traditional hymn "Will The Circle Be Unbroken"

On Sunday night, legendary rockers Bob Dylan and Neil Young came together in Kilkenny, Ireland where they performed “Will The Circle Be Unbroken” together.

Their co-headlining Never Ending Tour ended at Nowlan Park, where they decided to perform the traditional hymn, which dates back to the early 1900s. The rendition marks the second time Young and Dylan played the track together since 1975, and the last time they performed it together was 25 years ago, in 1994 at New York’s Roseland Ballroom.

Check out the performance of “Will The Circle Be Unbroken” below

 

 

