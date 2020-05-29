WATCH: Black Bear’s Hilarious Reaction to Getting Caught Breaking into a Car
He was really em-bear-assed
With everyone stuck inside for months, there have been increased sightings of wildlife taking over urban areas. Foxes, Moose, and even bears have come out to play.
One black bear in particular in North Carolina just wanted to check out the interior of a Mercedes parked outside a cabin.
Christina Fuentes and her friends recorded the bear’s attempt and the hilarious way they managed to scare him away.
View this post on Instagram
You asked for it and here it is lol!! This is my original footage with additional of the traces of the bear in our car 😵😵😵 And the famous man screaming in the background is @jramos1990 🤣🤣🤣 • • • • * Video Rights owned by: Christina Fuentes aka @christinamariefuentes – For usage or media requests please contact my Publicist: Amanda Abelita @ amanda@abelitaburnspr.com . _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ #vacation #ashevillenc #bearsighting #trending #viral #screaming #goodfriendsgoodtimes #meme #blackbear #mercedes #original