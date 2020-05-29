Listen Live

WATCH: Black Bear’s Hilarious Reaction to Getting Caught Breaking into a Car

He was really em-bear-assed

By Funny, Morning Show

With everyone stuck inside for months, there have been increased sightings of wildlife taking over urban areas. Foxes, Moose, and even bears have come out to play.

One black bear in particular in North Carolina just wanted to check out the interior of a Mercedes parked outside a cabin.

Christina Fuentes and her friends recorded the bear’s attempt and the hilarious way they managed to scare him away.

 

 

Related posts

Rock 95’s 30 Seconds Song Challenge

Toronto Man Gets Canada Post Package 8 Years After He Ordered It

Air Canada Offering Fully Refundable Tickets That Don’t Expire

Japan Will Pay You To Visit This Summer

Budweiser Stage to Launch At-Home Concert Series

WATCH: John Malkovich Gives Preschool Graduation Speech

Guns N’ Roses Launch “Not in This Lifetime Selects” Streaming Series

Family Finds $1 Million in Cash…Returns it to Police

Dad Going Viral for Making ‘Dad How Do I…” Videos on YouTube for Kids Without Dads