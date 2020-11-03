Listen Live

WATCH: Beaver Breaks Through Ice Like She’s Superman In Viral Video

It can't get any more Canadian than this

By Funny, Videos

This has got to be one of the most Canadian things ever: a beaver in Saskatoon has become the star in a viral video.

A local photographer and nature enthusiast, Mike Digout managed to photograph and film this beaver bursting through the ice in a frozen pond like she was Superman (or Superwoman). In the video, she tries to climb out of the hole that she made in the ice, but she slips and slides around looking less powerful than she did when she burst through the ice. It was almost like she didn’t expect that she’d get through the ice. And there she was and then didn’t know what to do. She ended up gnawing on a branch and then headed back into the water.

Watch the adorable video here:


YouTube / Storyful Rights Management

What a champ!

