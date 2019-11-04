Listen Live

WATCH: Axl Rose Falls Onstage During Guns N Roses Concert

Hard fall, no injuries

Falling is right up there with farting and scaring people as something that will always be funny. Especially when the individual who falls isn’t actually hurt.

Guns N Roses were performing at the Colosseum at Ceasars Palace in Vegas Friday and he bit it on stage during Knockin’ on Heaven’s door. TMZ posted the video of him disappearing out of frame suddenly before he pops right back up and finishes the song. Then he runs off stage for a towel to wipe down the spot where he fell.

Rose took to twitter after the show thanking fans for their concern.

