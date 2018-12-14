Watch: Arkells Frontman Max Kerman Performed ‘Relentless’ With Paul Langlois In Kingston

The Arkells revealed earlier this year that their single “Relentless” from their latest album Rally Cry was at least partly inspired by late Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie. Inspiration struck after a night out in Kingston with Paul Langlois, when conversation centered around being in a band. Things eventually turned to the subject of Gord, and Langlois told the Arkells that “ever since I knew him, he was relentless. Like a dog on a bone“.

On Thursday night, Arkells lead singer Max Kerman returned to Kingston and took to the stage with Langlois for a very special moment. The pair played “Relentless” at an event to raise money for Hospice Kingston.

Watch the entire performance below.