WATCH: Almost 4,000 AC/DC Fans Break Guinness World Record

Rock on!

Playing the air guitar is serious business. In Australia 3,722 AC/DC fans showed up at Perth Fest to help break the Guinness World Record for “biggest air guitar gathering” on March 1st.

Australia’s air guitar champion, Alex Roberts led the crowd, which strummed along to “Highway to Hell”.

The previous record was 2,377 people air strumming along to “Crazy Train” in California in 2011.

