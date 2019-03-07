WATCH: Alex Trebek Announces Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis

78-year-old Alex Trebek announced yesterday via YouTube video that he’s been diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer.

The ‘Jeopardy!’ host was born in Sudbury, ON and attended the University of Ottawa. He hosted several CBC programs early on including ‘Reach for the Top’. in the 1970’s he moved to the U.S. and became a citizen in 1998.

He’s won five Emmy’s for hosting ‘Jeopardy!’ and was the recipient of the Order of Canada medal in 2017 for his “iconic television work” and commitment to educational, environmental and humanitarian causes. He’s also got a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame, and the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He also holds the Guinness World Record for most gameshow episodes hosted by the same presenter (8,829 episodes).