*Watch* Sam Roberts Band Doc On The Way

It Arrives March 28th on Crave

The trailer for this film quickly takes you back to 2020, a year we can all remember like it was yesterday…for one big bad thing but there were plenty of good things sprinkled in as well. While we were all in isolation we periodically saw musicians release random videos of how they were keeping busy. Sometimes it was a facebook live or just a clip of a song they were working on nothing too substantial in terms of content…until now. The full documentary arrives next week, March 28th.

