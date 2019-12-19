WATCH: ‘A Quiet Place 2’ Trailer

The sequel to John Krasinski’s 2018 horror movie A Quiet Place just got it’s first trailer.

The full-length trailer will be released on New Year’s Day, but this little tidbit shows the Abbott family walking off into the unknown. It looks like this movie takes place directly after the first.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.”