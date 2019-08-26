Watch: A new trailer for ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ features a montage from the eight previous films in the saga

A new trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is here, and it features a montage from the eight previous films in the Star Wars Skywalker saga.

“We’ve passed on all we know. A thousand generations live in you now,” Skywalker says in a voice over, acknowledging the legacy of the Jedi. “But this is your fight.” The trailer features clips of a battle invasion in the sky, and eventually shows Rey, who wears a Jedi hood with a red, double-bladed lightsaber in hand.

Watch the trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker below.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits the big screen on December 20th.