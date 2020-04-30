Wassup is back – Check it, do it and pass it along!

Hey Remember Wassssssuuuuuppp! It’s baccccck!

Budweiser has re-done the audio for its iconic 1999 advert to make it more relevant to people in lockdown and encourage them to connect.

YouGov research found that one in five people living alone in some locations during the lockdown. It’s important with 69th Mental Health Week May 4 -10 it’s more important than ever to reach out to friends and family and make sure everyone is good!

Budweiser is messaging on social media, using the hashtag #Togetheratadistance to encourage us all to stay connected. Bud has also launched an initiative – #SavePubLife – to help pubs that are currently in lockdown.

Stay safe my friends!

Tim Westin