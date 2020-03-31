Want To Be In A Blink-182 Music Video?

The band announced via twitter that they are looking for your help with their new music video. They announced that they will be making a music video for their song “Happy Days,” a track off their latest album, Nine, which was released in September of 2019.

The band put this on their website:

Are you stuck at home? This is an unprecedented time that’s got everyone wishing for happy days, so we had an idea. Let’s make a music video to show how you’re spending your social distancing time.

Show us what you’re up to – singing, cooking, excessive hand washing, attempting TikTok dances – we want to see it all!! Submit your video clips and we’ll use our favorites to make a video for ‘Happy Days.’

I mean — what else are you doing? This is worthy of distracting you for a bit.

Oh and something else to distract you? A classic Blink music video.