Listen Live

Want To Be In A Blink-182 Music Video?

Something to do

By Entertainment, Host Blogs

The band announced via twitter that they are looking for your help with their new music video. They announced that they will be making a music video for their song “Happy Days,” a track off their latest album, Nine, which was released in September of 2019.

The band put this on their website: 

Are you stuck at home? This is an unprecedented time that’s got everyone wishing for happy days, so we had an idea. Let’s make a music video to show how you’re spending your social distancing time.

Show us what you’re up to – singing, cooking, excessive hand washing, attempting TikTok dances – we want to see it all!! Submit your video clips and we’ll use our favorites to make a video for ‘Happy Days.’

I mean — what else are you doing? This is worthy of distracting you for a bit.

Oh and something else to distract you? A classic Blink music video.

Related posts

No related posts.