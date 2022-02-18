Walk to End ALS
Join community members from across Simcoe County on Saturday June 11th at Sunnidale Park in Barrie, to share strength, love, and hope.
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. An unforgiving disease that takes away the ability to walk, talk, swallow, eat and eventually breathe.
Ontarians living with ALS know a thing or two about resilience, courage, and adaptability – and they are coming together as a community to show it!
This year marks our first in-person Walk to End ALS since 2019.
For more information, to register and begin fundraising click HERE.