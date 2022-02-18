Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. An unforgiving disease that takes away the ability to walk, talk, swallow, eat and eventually breathe.

Ontarians living with ALS know a thing or two about resilience, courage, and adaptability – and they are coming together as a community to show it!

This year marks our first in-person Walk to End ALS since 2019.

Join community members from across Simcoe County on Saturday June 11th at Sunnidale Park in Barrie, to share strength, love, and hope.