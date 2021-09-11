Walk A Mile

Presented by: Royal LePage First Contact Realty

Hosted by: Women & Children’s Shelter of Barrie

Date: Saturday, September 11th

Venue: Mapleview Community Church

Starting pledge: $25

Registration: 11:00 – 11:45am

Opening Remarks & Kick-off Ceremony: 11:45 – 12:00 p.m.

Walk begins: 12:00 p.m.

Dress up as your favourite superhero, put on a cape, or come as you are!

You have the power to save the day and bring awareness to the serious causes, effects, and remediation of gender-based violence.