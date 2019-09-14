11am

The ‘Walk a Mile in Her Shoes’ event in Barrie will benefit local women and children affected by intimate partner violence and supported by the Women & Children’s Shelter of Barrie. Our agency has provided a safe and secure refuge for abused women and their children in Simcoe Community since 1981. By focusing on the positive aspect of a community coming together around this topic, the Walk strives to empower individuals to take a stand against gendered violence. 25% of our agency’s funding comes from the community, from those who believe in the value of each life and empowerment through respect. $240 helps one woman and her child stay in the shelter for one week.