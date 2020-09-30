Listen Live

Walk A Mile In Her Shoes- Virtual

  • September 30, 2020
  • Virtual

This year there are a few significant changes that are being made in order to continue or Walk a Mile event in Barrie! Everything has been moved online and our event will be held during the entire month of September. In our Social Media Posts we are doing a social media challenge with our community members with the tag line:

We are also releasing our new way of donating through ‘Text to Give’ all you have to do is text: GIVEHOPE to 30333 to donate $25 towards our shelter!

More details HERE.

 

