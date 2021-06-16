Listen Live

W3APONS Test Their Pokemon Knowledge and Talk New Music

A new EP is out and guess some Pokemon moves.

By Funny, Host Blogs, Music

W3APONS is set to perform with the Trews at the Horseshoe Tavern in a livestream show happening July 3rd, and you can get tickets to the stream here! On top of that, they recently released their EP Adios Radio  and their latest single, Unnecessary Evil available everywhere now. We got into new music, returning to stage, and then we tested their Pokemon knowledge…

New Music and Performing Again

Pokemon Move or Strain?

 

 

 

