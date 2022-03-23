Voting is Open for The Worst Roads in Ontario

It was a tough season for potholes and we’ve all got that spot we swerve to avoid automatically.

CAA’s Worst Roads campaign is back again for another year. Voting is currently open for what you think is the worst road in the province.

To refresh your memory the worst roads in the Central Region from 2021 are below:

Bell Farm Road (Barrie) Essa Road (Barrie) 9 Line (Innisfil) Laclie Street (Orillia) Huronia Road (Barrie)

Vote for the worst roads here.

(cover photo via KOMUnews flickr)