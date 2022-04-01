Voice Contestants Version of “Come As You Are” Is…. Something

There have been countless covers of Nirvana‘s Come As You Are since its 1991 release. Your buddy who plays the guitar has this as a go-to at parties. Stephen Di Tordo thought that his cover was good enough to get him on The Voice Frace. In his defence, two of the judges wanted him on their team.

Maybe it was his introduction of “Let’s F**k”, or his scream on “I don’t have a gun”, the hip gyration, or maybe even the mic drop he uses to end his performance, this contestant definitely made a mark with his cover.



