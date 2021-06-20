VIRTUAL WALK TO END ALS

ALS doesn’t stop and neither will we. The Walk to End ALS returns as a virtual event Sunday, June 20th.

To help people affected by ALS throughout the COVID-19 crisis, there have been timely and effective changes to their programs so the ALS Society of Canada can continue to provide vital community-based support services at a distance.

People can still register for the Walk in their community, and the event day celebration will be both local and united with the broader online community.