Listen Live

The Vinyl That Goes From Your Chopsaw To Your Turntable

You don't have to enjoy the Weeknd to think this is a VERY cool vinyl!

By Entertainment, Host Blogs, Music, News, Tech

The Weeknd and MSCHF, an artist out of Brooklyn, came together to release the VINYL BLADE!

Even if you’ve never heard or liked a Weeknd track, you gotta admit that  12-inch single being pressed into a functional saw blade is pretty badass.

The vinyl community could have some love/ hate feelings about this.

Hate because it goes against everything a record collector stands for, you treat your music with the utmost respect and delicate touch.

The love part is because it’s a friggin saw blade!! A vinyl medium that has never been done before!

There are only 25 out there and they are going up for auction with bids starting at $1,000 USD.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MSCHF (@mschf)

Related posts