Vince Neil’s first Performance Since The Pandemic Was Pathetic

After more than a year without performing, Vince Neil took the stage at a smaller stage in Iowa over the past weekend and caused a bit of a scene. The evening consisted of Vince belting out a few Motley Crue songs and when the band was ready to play ‘Girls, Girls, Girls’ Vince decided rather than stagger through it and maybe hold the mic up to the audience, he would just bail midway through. Which was hilarious because he is closing down the show and the band is in the back singing ‘girls, girls girls.’ it’s a must watch.