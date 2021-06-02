Listen Live

Vince Neil’s first Performance Since The Pandemic Was Pathetic

He quit midsong? Come on Vince!

By Audio, Daily Dirt, Funny, Morning Show, Music

After more than a year without performing, Vince Neil took the stage at a smaller stage in Iowa over the past weekend and caused a bit of a scene. The evening consisted of Vince belting out a few Motley Crue songs and when the band was ready to play ‘Girls, Girls, Girls’ Vince decided rather than stagger through it and maybe hold the mic up to the audience, he would just bail midway through. Which was hilarious because he is closing down the show and the band is in the back singing ‘girls, girls girls.’ it’s a must watch.

Related posts

Chivalry Is Alive And Well At The Ballpark

Another New Song + Tour Dates From The Glorious Sons

The Dirt: New Dexter Teaser Arrives

Ron Maclean Trending On Twitter For Questionable Remark On Air

*Listen* The Tragically Hip Release Six Songs For May 24 Weekend

Conan & Bill Burr Share Their Thoughts On Covid-19 Conspiracy

Foo Fighters Headline Lollapalooza 2021

*Listen* The Glorious Sons Drop New Song ‘Daylight’

Keegan Michael Key Delivers On SNL