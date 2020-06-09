Village People Ask Trump to Stop Using Their Music at Public Appearances

The Village People have asked Donald Trump to please stop using their music at rallies, “Macho Man” and “Y.M.C.A.” most specifically.

Earlier this week, the band’s leader, Victor Willis released a statement saying Trump’s recent comments surrounding the Black Lives Matter protests have pushed him to his breaking point.

Willis says he was originally okay with the songs being used because they weren’t being used for a specific endorsement, which is perfectly legal. However Trump’s comments regarding Black Lives Matter protesters have changed his mind.

Trump has been using those songs in particular for years now, most recently when he showed up at the SpaceX launch.

(cover photo via Tonynetone flickr)