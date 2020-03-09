Video Game ‘The Last of Us’ Being Turned into HBO Show

There is so much recycled content in Hollywood. Almost anything can be turned into a movie these days, from books to video games.

The latest in recycled content comes from Play Station. The critically acclaimed video game ‘Last of Us’ into an HBO series.

It’s about Joel, a smuggler with a dark past who ends up trying to smuggle a 14-year-old girl named Ellie across the country. It’s a dystopian world ravaged by disease (yes zombies). The story is touching, graphics are amazing and there’s a sequel coming out in May.

The game was released in 2013 and instantly became a best-seller. A remastered version was released a year later on PS4.

HBO has paired with “Chernobyl” writer and executive producer Craig Mazin to create the show, which currently doens’t have a release date.

This will be the first PS4 game to be turned into a show.

(cover photo via Néstor Carvajal flickr)