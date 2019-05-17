Victoria Day Weekend!

Well, here we go! Into the Victoria Day Holiday weekend! The unofficial kickoff to summer, but the official kickoff to the 95 Days of Summer fun with ROCK 95! It’s going to be one of the best summer’s EVER and it all starts this weekend.

Be listening in for all of the fun summer events happening around our regional area. We’ll also help you get through the traffic to and from Cottage Country and this weekend it’s our May 2-fer Weekend featuring double-shots of some of your favourite artists all weekend long!

Have a safe, rockin’ Vicotria Day weekend, and you might want to have a toast to Britain’s former longest reigning Queen for getting us a 3 day weekend in May! Cheers!