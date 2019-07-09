Vets Treat ‘Exotic’ Bird … Turns out to be Seagull Covered in Curry

In a world where fake news runs rampant…it’s hard to make up headlines that could compare. But sometimes, we are blessed with one that is so ridiculous we couldn’t make it up.

A wildlife hospital in Buckinghamshire in the United Kingdom received a number of calls from the public saying they’d spotted an ‘exotic’ orange bird unable to fly by the side of the road. Someone was able to catch the bird and bring it into the hospital, where veterinarians started treating it only to realize it was a seagull covered in curry.

They have no idea how it happened, but all he needed was a bath.

They named him Vinny, short for ‘Vindaloo’.