Vegan Asks Neighborhood Not to Cook Meat Because of ‘Offensive Odour’

"I don't want to be a stereotype...". Too late.

Vegans are often the butt of many jokes. It’s always the one bad apple that ruins the bunch. Most people just go about their lives making ethical lifestyle choices that make them feel good. Then there’s that one guy we all know who can’t stop talking about how great veganism is and how everybody should be doing it.

This is that guy.

He sent an email to all of his neighbors asking them to refrain from cooking meat with their windows open because “the odour is offensive”.

Someone shared the email to the Best of Nextdoor Twitter account.

