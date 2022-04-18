Listen Live

Vancouver Canucks Fan Tosses Hot Dog At Phil Kessel In Between Whistles

He has admitted liking hot dogs in the past...

By Audio, Host Blogs, Morning Show

When I think of the Vancouver Canucks I think about the riots in the streets when they lost in the Cup final. I associate brutal fans with that organization, and they haven’t really been relevant since then. So, when I saw this video of a Canuck fan making a whole video about going and buying a hot dog just to throw on the ice for Phil Kessel, I laughed for a moment — but also this guy wasn’t likeable in the video. Didn’t do anything to help that scummy stereotype Vancouver Canuck fans have, which I guess is right on brand?

