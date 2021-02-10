Van Halen Debuts

In 1978 on Feb 10, Van Halen released their self-titled debut studio album which goes on to sell more than 10 million copies in the US. The album includes ‘Runnin’ with the Devil’, ‘Ain’t Talkin’ ’bout Love’, ‘Jamie’s Cryin”, and their cover of The Kinks’ ‘You Really Got Me’. The 1 minute and 42 second Eddie Van Halen instrumental ‘Eruption’ is still considered revolutionary and one of the best electric guitar solos of all time