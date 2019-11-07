2pm and 7:30pm

URINTETOWN – TO PEE or NOT TO PEE?

Mariposa Arts Theatre is pleased present URINETOWN – The Musical, written by Greg Cotis with music and lyrics by Mark Hollmann. If you enjoy a little tongue-in-cheek naughty-potty humour then urine for a good time with our fall production. URINETOWN – The Musical explores life in a world following a 20-year drought. With a severe water shortage, everyone must pay to “go”. And if you can’t or won’t? Well then, you’ll be sent to Urinetown! Hilarious fun that’s about as far away from the SOUND OF MUSIC as you can get.

Directed by Valerie Thornton, musical direction by Terry Therien and choreography by long-time Mariposa Arts Theatre member Sheri Nicholls, this musical features a host of local talent including Josh Halbot as Bobby Strong and Olivia Everett as Hope Cladwell, last seen in an acclaimed production of CHICAGO.

Recommended for ages 12 and up, URINETOWN is running from November 7-10 and 14-17 at the Orillia Opera House. Tickets are on sale now online and in-person at the Orillia Opera House for $25 or $20 if purchased in groups of 10.