URINETOWN – TO PEE OR NOT TO PEE?

2pm and 7:30pm

URINTETOWN – TO PEE or NOT TO PEE?

Mariposa Arts Theatre is pleased present URINETOWN – The Musical, written by Greg Cotis with music and lyrics by Mark Hollmann. If you enjoy a little tongue-in-cheek naughty-potty humour then urine for a good time with our fall production. URINETOWN – The Musical explores life in a world following a 20-year drought. With a severe water shortage, everyone must pay to “go”. And if you can’t or won’t? Well then, you’ll be sent to Urinetown! Hilarious fun that’s about as far away from the SOUND OF MUSIC as you can get.