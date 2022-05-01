Listen Live

Documentary Shows Love For Vinyl

Vinyl Nation goes through the recent fall and rise of records.

It’s a magical feeling sometimes.

Taking your favourite record out of its sleeve with care, making sure you don’t get oils from your fingers on the vinyl. Then after you place it on the turntable, you drop the needle, and you hear the first crackle then the rich sound hits your ears.

It was not too long ago that people decided that vinyl and records weren’t cool anymore, but that didn’t last very long. There has been a record resurgence recently and Vinyl Nation explores that history.

You can check out the trailer below, and your streaming options here!


