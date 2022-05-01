Documentary Shows Love For Vinyl

It’s a magical feeling sometimes.

Taking your favourite record out of its sleeve with care, making sure you don’t get oils from your fingers on the vinyl. Then after you place it on the turntable, you drop the needle, and you hear the first crackle then the rich sound hits your ears.

It was not too long ago that people decided that vinyl and records weren’t cool anymore, but that didn’t last very long. There has been a record resurgence recently and Vinyl Nation explores that history.

You can check out the trailer below, and your streaming options here!



