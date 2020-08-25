Listen Live

Two Guys From Toronto Started A Bathing Suit Line For Men Called ‘Brokinis’

Behold the male version of the 'bikini'

By Funny

When you start to go insane from being under lockdown for too long, inventions such as ‘brokinis’ start to emerge. We now live in a world where there are bikinis for men.

Chad Sasko and Taylor Field from Toronto created the company, ‘Brokinis,’ which are one-shoulder speedos for men.

The brokinis come in two differentstyle, the fineapple and the bromingo.

View this post on Instagram

Beers, babes, and #Brokinis

A post shared by Brokinis (@brokinis) on

View this post on Instagram

How to measure your Brokini size 😉 #brokinis

A post shared by Brokinis (@brokinis) on

If you’d like all eyes on you for the wrong reasons next time you’re at the beach, you can get yours for $40 on their website.

Related posts

Amazon Boxes Are Now Forts For Your Cats

WATCH: Fishermen Go Overboard Trying To Catch Gigantic Fish

WATCH: Schitt’s Creek Cast Honours Teachers When A Special Guest Pops In To Surprise Them

Squeezing Lemon Juice Hack Goes Viral On TikTok

Happy Birthday Funny Guyyyyy!

Alligator Crosses Road In Montreal

“Hot Model Dad” Goes Viral

WATCH: Song Parody “Baby, Just GO Outside”

Hot Cheetos Turkey Trending Online