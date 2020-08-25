Two Guys From Toronto Started A Bathing Suit Line For Men Called ‘Brokinis’

When you start to go insane from being under lockdown for too long, inventions such as ‘brokinis’ start to emerge. We now live in a world where there are bikinis for men.

Chad Sasko and Taylor Field from Toronto created the company, ‘Brokinis,’ which are one-shoulder speedos for men.

The brokinis come in two differentstyle, the fineapple and the bromingo.

If you’d like all eyes on you for the wrong reasons next time you’re at the beach, you can get yours for $40 on their website.