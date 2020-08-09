Twins’ Reaction To Hearing Phil Collins’ ‘In The Air Tonight’ Goes Viral

Tim Williams and his twin brother, Fred, make reactionary videos to themselves listening to classic songs for the first time and their latest, Phil Collins’ ‘In The Air Tonight’ has gone viral because of their heartwarming reaction.

“It sounds like a rain entrance or something,” Tim says.

“I have never seen nobody drop a beat three minutes in the song!” Fred shouts, excitedly.

The video, posted July 27, exploded, racking up 2.3 million views. The internet seems to be drawn to these two because it’s a way of reliving your first time ever hearing a song you loved.

Check out there adorableness here:



Others they’ve done are Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit,’Prince’s ‘Purple Rain,’ and ‘Hey There Delilah’ by Plaint White T’s. Their reaction video to Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’ caught the star’s attention:

No point in begging…Jolene already stole these two 😂 @Twinsthenewtren – Team Dolly 🦋 https://t.co/T7Bt6ULlw2 — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 7, 2020

Which song should they do next?